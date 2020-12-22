COVID-19 positivity rate stays above 7%, foundation makes one young girl’s Christmas dream come true

Dr. Lawrence Schiff, emergency room chief at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, receives the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning. (Courtesy of Stony Brook ELIH)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 22.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

COVID-19 positivity rate stays above 7%; vaccinations continue across North Fork

Simonsen Foundation brings holiday cheer to young Aquebogue student

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In Southold, a revived call for solutions at Goldsmith Inlet

NORTHFORKER

Styling your dinner table for this year’s holiday

North Fork Dream Home: A 6,000-square-foot Mattituck home with every amenity