COVID-19 positivity rate stays above 7%, foundation makes one young girl’s Christmas dream come true
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 22.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
COVID-19 positivity rate stays above 7%; vaccinations continue across North Fork
Simonsen Foundation brings holiday cheer to young Aquebogue student
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In Southold, a revived call for solutions at Goldsmith Inlet
NORTHFORKER
Styling your dinner table for this year’s holiday
North Fork Dream Home: A 6,000-square-foot Mattituck home with every amenity