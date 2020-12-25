Top Stories 2020: SWR sophomore wins ‘The Voice’

Carter Rubin performs his original song “Up From Here” Monday night on “The Voice.” (Credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

America got its first glimpse of Carter Rubin in October, when an episode of NBC’s “The Voice” that was filmed over the summer aired for the first time. And America quickly fell in love with the talented teenager from Shoreham, who went on to become the youngest male winner of the competition when the final live episodes aired in mid-December.

Carter, who was 14 when filming began, immediately wowed the celebrity coaches during the blind audition portion of the competition, when he sang Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go.” He got to choose between John Legend and Gwen Stefani as his coach. He decided to go with Ms. Stefani, who grew to fame in the ’90s as the singer of No Doubt.

“I cannot believe what I’m hearing and seeing right now,” Ms. Stefani said after Carter sang for the first time. “This is a shock.”

Mr. Legend told Carter: “You sounded polished, you sounded strong. Your voice has control, which a lot of people your age wouldn’t have, and your tone is just piercing and brilliant and it just shimmers out there.”

The Shoreham-Wading River High School sophomore continued to impress each time he performed and survived through each round to advance into the live performances, which began in November. He earned a spot in the final 17 and then advanced to the finals, setting the stage for the final episodes with just five performers remaining.

On the final episode before voting ended, Carter performed a cover of the Miley Cyrus song “The Climb” and then performed his first original, called “Up From Here.”

“You’re just so calm and it feels like you’re just meant to be doing this,” Ms. Stefani said after Carter sang “The Climb.” “I know America is going to see that tonight and vote you through to win the show.”

She was right.

On the final episode, host Carson Daly announced the final five, starting with fifth place. After revealing the bottom three, Carter was left as one of the final two along with fellow contestant Jim Ranger.

Then the moment came: Carter had won, earning himself a recording contract and $100,000.