Blotters: Patchogue man arrested for possession of crack cocaine in Flanders

Southampton Town police arrested Philip Fiasconaro, 52, of Patchogue, on drug charges in Flanders last Wednesday.

Police said he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance around 12:30 p.m.

• A 20-year-old from Riverhead was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, during a traffic stop in Northampton last Monday.

According to Southampton police, Troy Goode was stopped on Birch Court in Northampton shortly before 4 p.m. for traffic infractions and found to be driving with a suspended license.

He was ultimately charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and several traffic violations and was released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• A 25-year-old Flanders man turned himself in to authorities last week after an allegation of sexual abuse was raised against him by a juvenile, according to Southampton Town police.

Officials said Elmer Castaneda turned himself in last Tuesday after speaking with his lawyer. He was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Riverhead Town police responded to a 911 call at 12:15 p.m. Monday and recovered a loaded handgun and large quantity of crack cocaine from two people in a vehicle on East Main Street.

Troyshawn Burgess, 20, of Riverhead and Tymell Kimble, 19, of Riverhead were both charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Burgess was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

They were both held for arraignment.

• Police charged Donaldo Alvare, 45, with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest Sunday night following a motor vehicle crash on River Road in Calverton. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

• Three men who opened a six-pack of Modelos and began drinking inside Gala Fresh Farms on Route 58 allegedly threatened an employee “for ratting them out,” according to police. Police responded to the store shortly after 3:30 p.m. last Thursday. Further details were not available.

• A $36 bottle of Jack Daniels was reportedly stolen from Lucky Wines & Liquors on West Main Street last Thursday.

• Police responded to the Riverhead Walmart Friday after a report of a customer stealing two vacuum cleaners.

• A black Dodge pickup reportedly struck a mailbox and fled the location on Stephen Drive in Wading River Saturday.

• Alyssa Keller, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Saturday at the Riverhead Walmart.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.