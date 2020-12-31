Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 31, 2020

Recent listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by The Real Estate Report Inc.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Memola, Barbara, to Reeve, Kathryn & Paul, 913 Main Road (600-67-3-11), (R), $300,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Manzi Homes East LLC to Rausch, Caren & Kenneth, 121 Mastro Court (600-80-2-2.029), (R), $530,000

• Trzpis, Tadeusz, to Tulba, Zakhar, 110 Hill Spur (200-357-2-11), (R), $175,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Citardi Trust, Carmela, to Nathel, Daniel G, 56225 Route 48 (1000-44-1-22), (R), $1,300,000

• Ryan, Helen & Stephen, to Salmenkivi, Sami, 1395 August Lane (1000-53-4-44.022), (R), $863,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Batliboi, Hormuz & Madhavi, to Flynn, Kevin G, 2550 Camp Mineola Road (1000-123-5-2), (R), $605,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Bernard, Abbie & Robert, to Meskouris, Dimitri, 3745 Mill Lane (1000-67-2-10), (R), $762,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Adamo Trust, John, to Gorman, Anne & Gary, 20 Lakeview Court (600-82.01-1-20), (R), $369,000

• Kane-Rappa, Marie A, to Bohlen, Lynn & Robert, 411 Corwin Street (600-127-1-24), (R), $350,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Moore Trust, David, to Abdelnour, Karl & Megan, 21075 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-4-17), (R), $2,150,000

• Rothman, Audrey, Estate of, to Sticks & Stones Outdoors LLC, 3995 Wells Avenue (1000-70-4-1), (R), $825,000

• Sennett, Marian, to Gavazzi, Christina & Roberto, 450 Richmond Road East (1000-135-3-7, (R), $805,000

• Stuckart, Kathleen & Paul, to Zhao, Li, 550 Rene Drive (1000-54-6-4.005), (R), $771,500

• Wiskiski, Renee, to Boccard, Edward & Maria, 45 Oak Avenue (1000-77-2-8), (R), $715,000

• Custer Tackle Inc to Comber, Joanne, 180 Custer Avenue (1000-70-8-30), (R), $590,000

• Lehr, Beverly, to Despres, Gary & Karissa, 875 South Harbor Road (1000-75-4-5), (R), $375,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Enghauser, John, to Fenton, Michael & Michelle, 212 Creek Road (600-24-1-5), (R), $925,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)