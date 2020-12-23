Riverhead native Joseph W. Czulada Jr. died Dec. 21, 2020, in Brooklyn. He was 53 years old.

He was born in Riverhead Nov. 21, 1967, to Rosemary (Taglioreni) and Joseph W. Czulada Sr.

He earned an associate college degree and worked as a funeral director for various funeral homes in New York.

Predeceased by his father, Mr. Czulada is survived by his mother, of Riverhead; his sister, Jamie Delaney; his brother, John; and his daughter, Izabella.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, where a memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is handling arrangements.