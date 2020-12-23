James Lewis Jr. of Calverton died Dec. 18, 2020, at Long Island Community Hospital in East Pat­ch­ogue. He was 64.

He was born June 21, 1956, in Longs, S.C., to Mattie (Henderson) and James Lewis Sr.

Mr. Lewis worked as a locksmith for SUNY/Stony Brook and served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1977.

He is survived by his wife, Denise, and his sons, Jolan, Matthew, Curtis and Kris.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 29, from noon to 1 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.