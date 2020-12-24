Cops: Riverhead man arrested after throwing knife at officer

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man who was threatening people with a large kitchen knife Wednesday morning was arrested after an officer deployed a Taser to subdue him, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded to Osborn Avenue for a disturbance after a report of a man walking around with a knife in the street. As officers were en route to the scene, a second call came in that the man, identified as Michael Miles, 46, was “menacing another person with the knife,” police said.

The first officer who arrived on scene “found several subjects in the roadway being menaced,” police said. The officer instructed Mr. Miles to drop the knife and he allegedly began to aggressively approach the officer with the knife in hand. He then threw the knife at the officer, according to police. The officer was not hit.

The officer deployed a Taser and Mr. Miles was taken into custody.

He faces several charges, including three felonies: attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, menacing a police officer and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.