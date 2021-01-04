Elizabeth Ann Creighton

Jamesport resident Elizabeth Ann (“Betty”) Creighton died Dec. 26, 2020, while being comforted by her husband of 60 years, Col. Francis W. Creighton, and their children.

Betty was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Queens, N.Y., to Dr. John and Catherine (McGuone) Abbott. She will be dearly missed by those of us fortunate enough to know her as our much-loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.

Betty grew up in Elmhurst, N.Y., the oldest of six children. She attended St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Academy and Mary Louis Academy. She went on to attend Fordham University, intending to become a doctor, but instead opted for a life of adventure, marrying Frank, then a lieutenant in the United States Army.

Betty spent the next 25 years as an Army spouse. During that time she and Frank welcomed six children. The Army moved them and their children all over the world, including Taipei, Taiwan; West Berlin and Heidelberg, Germany; and all parts of the Unites States. Betty boldly embraced each move and immersed herself and the family in each new community. The many moves cultivated her incredible gift of making a house a home.

While traversing the world, Betty volunteered tirelessly in supporting soldiers, students and military families in each of the communities in which she lived. She had an eye and a passion for antiques and when her life allowed, she operated her own antique business. Upon returning to Jamesport, Betty worked as a legislative aide for numerous local civic organizations and helped manage her son’s medical practice.

While her adventures and contributions to her community were many, Betty will best be remembered for the loving family and home she created. Her kitchen table was a gathering spot where all were welcome to drop in at any time for a coffee or meal, to share a story and to laugh or shed some tears. Over the years, it was common for friends of her children to call her Mom, as she freely shared her time, encouragement and guidance. She cultivated a life of love — a life well lived.

Betty was predeceased by her son Francis Michael Creighton. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Frank Creighton of Jamesport, and five of their children: John Creighton (Karen) of Spokane, Wash., Dr. Mark Creighton of Laurel, N.Y., Catherine Creighton (Corey Edens) of Paradise Valley, Ariz., Eileen Creighton of New York, and Elizabeth Creighton Saville (John) of Wading River, N.Y. She is also survived by her five siblings: Eileen Abbott, James Abbott (Mary), John Abbott, Richard Abbott (Lucy) and Stephen Abbott (Barbara). Betty adored by and is survived by 13 grandchildren: Michael, Elizabeth, Elena, Erin, Lauren, Jared, Daniel, Mark, Elizabeth, Meghan, Connor, Ryan and Sam. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family received family and friends Dec. 30 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, N.Y. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 31 at St. John the Evangelist R. C. Church in Riverhead, N.Y. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family will host a celebration of Betty’s life at a later date.

