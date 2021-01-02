Cops: Man with handgun arrested at Riverhead laundromat

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police arrested a man who was armed with a handgun at a laundromat at 1080 Old Country Road in Riverhead Friday afternoon.

Police responded at 3:10 p.m. to a “report of a disturbance” involving the man who was armed. Officers located and detained Alfredo Mendoza-Garcia and recovered the handgun “without further incident,” according a police press release.

Riverhead detectives assisted in the investigation and Mr. Mendoza-Garcia was arrested on multiple charges. He faces several felony charges, inlcuding one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal sale of a firearm. He also faces one misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Mr. Mendoza-Garcia was held for arraignment. No age or hometown was listed for the suspect in a police press release.

Additional details were not immediately available.