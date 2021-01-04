Daily Update: Body of missing kayaker found, man slashed during attempted robbery

(Credit: Google Maps)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Body of missing kayaker found in Peconic Bay identified

Police: Riverhead man slashed by knife during attempted robbery

Man with handgun arrested at Riverhead laundromat

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sports Desk: Life in a pandemic isn’t fun and games

NORTHFORKER

Peconic County Brewing inches closer to opening in downtown Riverhead

Healthy New Year Recipe: Vegan Split Pea Soup by Goodfood.

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.