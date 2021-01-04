Marianna Buczynska of Riverhead died Dec. 31, 2020. She was 87.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, with Father Robert Kuznik officiating. Interment will follow at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church, 622 Pulaski St., Riverhead, NY 11901-3038.

A complete obituary will follow.