Elizabeth (Quidas) Woodhull of Aquebogue died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Prescott Valley, Ariz., on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. She was 93.

She was born in Baiting Hollow Aug. 12, 1927, to Emma (Frase) and Frank Quidas. Predeceased by her husband, Sterling “Buster,” and sister Augusta Gauchat, she is survived by her sister Albertine Guild; her son, Robert (Ann); daughter, Janet Hersh (Monte); granddaughter Beth Blander (Michael); grandson Matthew Hersh (Iwona); and six great-grandchildren: Mason, Roslyn, Scarlett, Annabella, Sarah and Andrew.

Liz loved being with her family and friends. When she was not attending or volunteering at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, she could be found working in her yard and gardens, doing needlework or baking something to share.

A memorial service will be held in spring 2021.

