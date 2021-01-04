Muriel Esther Corwin of Flanders passed away at the age of 92 at the Westhampton Care Center on Feb. 27, 2020, after a brief illness. Muriel was born March 26, 1927, as the youngest of four children of Thomas and Margaret (Case) Stein of Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. During World War II Muriel graduated from Shelter Island High School in a class of just 14 students. After graduating, she moved to Riverhead to work in the Office of the County Clerk, where she became an exceptionally fast typist, a skill she maintained for years to come. She was married to the late Frank M. Corwin, Jr. for 64 years and she died on the 71st anniversary of their 1949 wedding.

Muriel was a passionately opinionated person and was blessed with an agile mind right up to her passing. She loved nurturing young children and animals. She and Frank shared a lifelong interest in nature and animals. They rescued and raised wild birds, rabbits, geese, goats, a pig and dogs. For 35 years, Muriel devoted considerable effort to raising and breeding lovebirds. She enjoyed creating birds that developed novel feather coloration, which were sought after by others.

She was a devoted mother to Beverly S. Corwin Reeves (Craig) of Golden, Colo.; Jeffrey T. Corwin (Linda) of Afton, Va.; and Todd M. Corwin (Mimi) of Flanders, N.Y. She loved and enjoyed being with her grandchildren, Gregory C. Askin of D’Arcy, British Columbia, Canada, Elisabeth “Betsy” Askin Sharp of Golden, Colo., Brianne G. Corwin Angelopolis (Nicholas) and Kiersten M. Corwin of Flanders and Patrick B. Corwin (Diana) of Houston, Texas; and her great-grandchildren, Kye Boux-Askin of D’Arcy, B. C., Canada, and Olive Sharp of Golden, Colo. Muriel was a strong proponent of higher education, encouraging and taking pride in having her three children and her grandchildren win scholarships and attend college.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be a simple family graveside service to celebrate and honor Muriel’s life sometime in 2021 when is it safe to do so, given the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.