Aquebogue resident Deborah Epple died Jan. 3 at the age of 63.

She was born Jan. 30, 1957, in the Bronx, to Mary (Bathon) and Joseph Shea.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Brockport University in 1979 and married Andrew Epple in Central Islip on June 8, 1990.

Ms. Epple worked in Suffolk County government, retiring after 29 years.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead and volunteered with Suffolk County Make-a-Wish, Long Island Cares and Peconic Bay Medical Center. Family members said she enjoyed reading and crafting and was an avid sports fan.

Predeceased by her parents, Ms. Epple is survived by her husband and her sisters, Cathy Brennan, Ginny Michiels and Terri Shea, all of Suffolk County. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Andrea Epple, brother-in-law Donnie Epple, six nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and -nephews.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Thursday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

