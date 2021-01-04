Valerie June Zambriski

Valerie Zambriski of Tweed Heads West, New South Wales, Australia, passed away at Griffith University Hospital in Southport, Queensland, Australia, on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. She was 74.

The daughter of Viola and Frank Zambriski and sister of Frank Jr., she was born at Southampton (N.Y.) Hospital on April 6, 1946.

Valerie was a 1965 graduate of Riverhead High school. At the age of 21 she opened her own florist business, Second Street Greenhouses, in Greenport, N.Y. She dearly loved her business, as it gave her the belief that she could succeed in whatever she put her mind to. Valerie loved being creative in her pursuits. She always had an amazing garden, loved making artwork out of stained glass and mosaics, among other crafts.

Valerie moved home a few times, from New York to Virginia, Florida then to New Zealand and later to Australia. Wherever she was she made her home warm, safe and beautiful. Yet she always missed Long Island and told many stories from her past, friends and family history there.

Among her survivors are her two daughters, Laurinda and Carleen Janlewicz, who both currently live in Australia and cherish their Mom more than anything.

A memorial ceremony will be held in Australia on Jan. 10, 2021, and a second one will be held in Riverhead, N.Y., at a later date.

