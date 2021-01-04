Anthony Leone of Moriches, a former longtime Mattituck resident, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. He was 72 years old.

Anthony was born March 2, 1948, in Queens, N.Y., to Sylvia (Caramanica) and Dominick Leone. Raised in Queens, he attended Queens College after high school, where he attained his bachelor’s degree. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Angela Rose Londino, in Queens and together they had four children, eventually making their home in Mattituck.

Anthony worked as a commercial lender for 47 years with Bridgehampton National Bank, American Community Bank and Bank of New York. He was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by his wife, Angela, in May 2019 and by siblings Louis Leone and Domenic Leone, he is survived by his children Alissa Hardcastle of Center Moriches, N.Y., Anthony Leone (Amanda) of Venice, Fla., Denise Krane (Jason) of Sound Beach, N.Y., and Frank J. Leone (Cynthia) of Plainview, N.Y.; grandchildren Martin, Alexis, Nicole, Emerson, Kayla, Roman, Sophia, Olivia, Sienna and Jolie; and sister Elena Peskin (Harvey) of Floral Park, N.Y.

Private family visitation took place at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 30 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Staudt. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a COVID-19 relief fund of one’s choice would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.