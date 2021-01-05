Patricia Claire Repetti of Riverhead passed away peacefully at her home Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family, at the age of 85.

Born Patricia Claire Ellwood on Feb. 9, 1935, in Southampton, to Albert T. and Claire J. (Shableski) Ellwood, she attended Riverhead schools and graduated in January 1952. Post-graduation she worked as a secretary for Raffee Law Firm until starting her family. She worked as a title searcher and then for the County of Suffolk until her retirement.

Patricia married the love of her life, Anthony C. Repetti, on Nov. 7, 1981, and they were blessed with 22 beautiful years together.

Predeceased by her parents, her husband, Anthony, and her brother, Roger Ellwood, Patricia is survived by her four children, Thomas J. Goodwin (Sandra) of Riverhead, Kathleen Luce (Hallock) of Riverhead, Patricia A. Goodwin of Central Islip and Laurie J. Koplinka of Riverhead, along with her stepson, Anthony J. Repetti of Woodside. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Hal and Michael Luce, Thomas and Nicole Goodwin, Gregory and Hillary Koplinka and Ann Marie, Janine and Matthew Repetti. Her two great-grandchildren, Hailey Luce and Nathan Goodwin, were her shining stars.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, East End Hospice or St. Isidore R.C. Church.

This is a paid notice.