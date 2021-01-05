Doreen J. Walters of Greenport died at home on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. She was 67.

Doreen was born Dec. 14, 1953, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Ruth (Coutts) and David E. Walker.

On April 25, 1981, Doreen married the love of her life, Joseph Walters, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, and together they had two children, making their home in Greenport.

Doreen was a stay-at-home mother and grandmother and loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; children, Jennifer Poole (Chris) and Alyssa Walters (James Baer); and grandchildren, Chris Jr., Brock, Devon, Jackson and Nolan.

The family has chosen to remember Doreen’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

