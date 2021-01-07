Resl Estate Transfers: Jan. 7, 2021

Recent listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by The Real Estate Report Inc.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Bodkin, Kerry, to Burns, Ann & Christopher, 34 West Apollo Drive (600-46-2-17), (R), $515,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Marinacci, Rosemary, to Palumberi, Thomas E, 503 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-93), (R), $460,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Mastro Road LLC to Aupperle, Steven, 32 Mastro Road (600-80-1-12.020), (R), $575,000

• Hardman, Dale & Rebecca, to Montesdeoca, Cristina, 2125 Sound Avenue (600-60-2-5.002), (R), $409,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lynch, Cheryl & Kevin, to Gonzalez, Raphael & Victoria, 1560 Bridge Lane (1000-85-2-30), (R), $801,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Dylgjeri, Filip & Rudina, to Nikolis, Constantine & Yvonne, 380 The Greenway (1000-30-2-47), (R), $765,000

• Kordas, Anna & George, to Wells, James, 240 Cedar Drive South (1000-31-3-11.019), (R), $749,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Nassau Suffolk LLC to NMDJ LLC, 16 Oak Avenue (900-144-2-1), (R), $250,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• AB Gezunt LLC to Concannon, Justin, 172 5th Street (1001-7-5-10), (R), $800,000

• 905 9th Street LLC to Tisdel, Chanet, 905 9th Street (1000-48-2-29), (R), $729,000

• Cahill, Kevin A, to Malatos, Apostolos & Elisavet, 415 Willow Drive (1000-33-6-10), (R), $700,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Francica , Carin & Joseph, to O’Brien, Rebecca G, 355 Willis Creek Drive (1000-115-17-17.016), (R), $1,370,000

• Joseph, Adam, to Thompson, Andrea & Stuart, 460 Inlet View East (1000-100-3-10.011), (R), $1,285,000

• Myers, Marie & William, to Banerjee, Niloy, 400 Ole Jule Lane (1000-114-12-13.001), (R), $915,000

• Apuzzo, Dante, to Eschbacher, Anjuli & Thomas, 965 Pike Street (1000-140-2-25), (R), $614,000

• O’Toole, Richard L, to Rifino, Paul, 2400 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-11), (R), $540,000

• Christiana Trust to Weil, Carly, 525 Village Lane (1000-114-6-8), (R), $525,000

• Jean Konkel Trust to Matt Med LLC, 7405 Main Road (1000-122-6-32), (R), $330,000

PECONIC (11958)

• O’Day, David & Patricia, to Ott, Maria, 1225 Arrowhead Lane (1000-98-3-8), (R), $1,503,000

• George McAndrews Trust to Heim, John & Loraine, 1495 Arrowhead Lane (1000-98-3-10), (V), $400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Cronin, Cristina & Michael, to Ocker, Kathy & Kevin, 47 Pier Avenue (600-8-3-1.015), (R), $545,000

• 187 Hallock LLC to Guardado, Claudia, 187 Hallock Street (600-104-1-32.001), (R), $465,000

• Martin, Eline, Estate of, to Wise, Joseph, 46 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-46), (R), $400,000

• Dana Dolan Trust to Ulrich, Brad T, 525 Elton Street (600-106-2-57), (R), $347,400

• Lewis, Delores, to Lehmann, Jessica & Nathan, 34 Philip Street (600-105-2-50), (R), $324,450

• Gradus, Barbara, to Northville Commerce Park Associates LLC, 78 Broad Avenue (600-85-2-101), (R), $315,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Wilcox Family Trust to Bennett, Carole, 15 West Neck Road (700-14-3-22), (R), $1,225,000

• Magdalen Metz Trust to JCNP NY Properties LLC, 2 Tarkettle Road (700-23-1-1), (R), $957,500

• 78 North Menantic LLC to Thilberg, Jack H, 78 North Menantic Road (700-14-3-12.002), (R), $368,000

• Clark, Ralph, to Marquez, Michael & Vanessa, 26 Country Club Drive (700-3-2-30). (R), $700,000

• Litvin Shelter LLC to Pedone, Kari & Stephen, 19 Brander Parkway (700-21-1-52), (R), $1,495,000

• Metzger, Kristina & Michael, to Markert, John & William, Tuthill Drive (700-12-1-17), (V), $170,680

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• McDermott, Marley, to Keith, Ashley & Jonathan, 275 Majors Path (1000-54-1-26.001), (R), $935,000

• Lee, Fredrick & Karen, to Calvo, Agustin, 1820 Wells Avenue (1000-70-3-20), (R), $799,000

• Liberty Equities Corp to Man, Megan & Robin, 1070 Mill Creek Drive (1000-135-3-44), (R), $760,000

• Schiller, Greta & Lisa, to Spates, Georgeanne, 625 Private 2 Road (1000-61-4-10), (R), $685,000

• Alloway, David & Nicole, to Braun, Kenneth, 3475 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-6-1), (R), $649,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Anderson, Donna & Edwin, to Giangrasso, Christa & Dominick, 17 Hermitage Street (200-128-3-7), (R), $625,000

• Mariella, Loretta & Martin, to Monti, Thomas M, 157 Michaels Lane (600-114-1-39.038), (R), $510,000

• Castro, Leoncio, to Guerrero, Jaime, 5 Cedar Road (600-27-1-27.002), (R), $385,000

• Ordmandy, Thomas, to Lymberatos, Nikiforos & Nikolaos, 63 Park Street (600-34-1-18), (R), $325,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)