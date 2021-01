Matthew M. Rolle of Aquebogue died Jan. 3, 2021. He was 36.

Memorial visiting hours will take place Sunday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers.