Shirley A. Wise was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Chester, S.C., to Thomas L. Bagley and Isabel Carter. She entered into eternal rest Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Acadia Center in Riverhead, N.Y.

Shirley was married to the late George Wise. Due to an unhealthy marriage, she left South Carolina to start a new life for herself in Riverhead, where she lived for many years.

She was an assembly worker for the chemical plant also known as TruTech in Riverhead for most of her life until she was forced into early retirement in 1998 due to a heart attack.

Shirley was preceded in life by her daughter Brenda Wise, her sisters Tommie Mae Collins and Marcina Strider, her brother L.S. Bagley and her grandson Michael Baker.

Shirley leaves to be remembered and to cherish loving memories two daughters, Rosetta Baker and Della Wise Marshall of Riverhead; son-in-law Greg Marshall; her aunt, Shirley Sims of Baltimore, Md.; and her sister-in-law, Frances Bagley of Connecticut. Also surviving are grandchildren Shirley Renee and Warren Gordon, Joseph Baker and Torrence (“Fella”) Langhorne, all of Mastic, N.Y.; Vera (“Angel”) and Adekunle (“Kay”) Babatunde of Riverhead; Sherriel and JoJo Thomas of Riverhead; Sharicka Calloway of Center Moriches, N.Y.; Jeremy Wise of Mastic; Robert (“BJ”) Mahoney of Mastic; Chaelin Smalls and Delmus (“Treach”) Wise of Riverhead; and a host of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.

Shirley wants no one to mourn her death but rejoice knowing she’s in a better place with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She’s in a better home with no mask where she can finally say, “I’m free at last.”

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where visitation will take place Thursday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon and a prayer service will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai, N.Y.

This is a paid notice.