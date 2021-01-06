Daily Update: Giglio sworn into Assembly, affordable housing proposed in Peconic
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 6.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Giglio sworn into Assembly position, formally says goodbye as Town Board member
Ken Rothwell appointed to fill vacant Town Board seat as community members object to selection process
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Scaled-down Sports East facility could include housing
Students in Audubon program rescue cold-stunned Kemp’s Ridley
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28.