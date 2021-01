Frances M. Madzelan died Jan. 3, 2021, at her home in Riverhead. She was 58.

Ms. Madzelan was born May 15, 1962, in Riverhead to Stanley and Annette (Hubbard) Madzelan.

She was a postal worker for the U.S. Postal Service in Riverhead.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gilles Bouchard.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.