Daily Update: High school sports resume, governor calls for marijuana legalization
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 7.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Scaled-down version of high school sports resume for first time since March
Governor announces proposals to legalize marijuana, sports betting
As mob of Trump supporters storm Capitol, Congressman Zeldin says there ‘must be zero tolerance for violence’
2020 Person of the Year: Dr. Lawrence Walser
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
2020 Person of the Year: Shari Hymes
NORTHFORKER
Bring the North Fork winery experience home with a virtual wine tasting
Podcast: Tips on getting kids off screens and outside into nature from a pro
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.