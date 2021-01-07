Matthew Mark Rolle

Matthew M. Rolle died peacefully with his family by his side on Jan.4, 2021, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Matthew was born on April 1, 1984, in Charleston, S.C., to Mark and Kay Rolle. Matt’s family left Charleston in 1986 and returned to the North Fork of Long Island, where his father was raised. Matt lived on Kraus Road in Mattituck for five years with his brother, Michael, who was born in 1987. The family moved to Cutchogue in 1991, when Mark and Kay purchased their current home.

Matt attended school K-12 in the Mattituck/Cutchogue School District. In high school, Matthew received numerous awards and honors while playing baseball, basketball and soccer; he was the Male Athlete of the Year for Mattituck in 2002 and also was named to the All County Team for baseball. Matt then attended Lewis University, located just outside of Chicago, where he earned a partial baseball scholarship at the NCAA Division II level. He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2007 and then returned to his hometown of Cutchogue.

After returning home, Matthew started a small detailing business and began bartending at many local restaurants. In 2008 he joined the Cutchogue Volunteer Fire Department. He became an active and involved member, joining their Panthers Racing Team, playing the bass drum in the marching band and being certified in water rescue and RIT (rapid intervention team). He was lieutenant of truck 8-5-7 and chairman of the chicken barbecue in 2014. He was honored by the Cutchogue Fire Department in 2011 as the Probationary Firefighter of the Year.

Matt loved to hunt and fish. He often shared those times with his brother, Mike, and Kay’s father, Clinton. He spent many hours of hunting and fishing with his Grandpa and Mike on the “North Forty” in Corrigan, Texas, a family property near Kay’s hometown.

Matt met Haley (Willumsen) in 2012 while playing in a volleyball league in Mattituck. They married on Sept. 10, 2016, at Cedars Golf Course in Cutchogue. Before their marriage, Matt was hired by the Riverhead School District in the buildings and grounds department, where he remained employed until his death.

Matt and Haley welcomed their son, Clayton Matthew, on Dec. 19, 2016. Their world was quickly turned upside down when Matt was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in February of 2018. Against all odds, they welcomed their miracle daughter, Lylah Sloan, on Jan. 6, 2020.

From February of 2018 to January of 2021, Matt, with Haley by his side, fought this horrible disease. The support from family, friends and the entire community enabled Matt to put up his best fight, knowing that his family was taken care of. Matt and Haley will be forever grateful for that help.

Matt was predeceased by his grandparents Walter and Jean Rolle; step-grandmother, Florence Rolle; his aunt Diane Rolle-Miller; and grandparents Clinton and Alma Burchfield of Texas.

Memorial visiting hours will take place Sunday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut-ch-ogue. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers.

This is a paid notice.