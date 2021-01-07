Janet E. Doughty

Janet E. Doughty of Warwick, N.Y., died at her home on Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 98.

The daughter of Sherwood M. Tuthill and Vivian A. Hallock, she was born on Mar. 31, 1922. A 1940 graduate of Riverhead High School, she attended the McDowell School in New York, where she studied fashion design and illustration. She worked for a year before her marriage in 1942 to J. Donald Doughty. Janet and Don were longtime residents of Jamesport, where they raised their family till their move to Warwick in 2005.

In addition to being a talented artist and seamstress, Janet was a craftswoman and avid tennis player well into her 80s. During her 15 years in Warwick she enjoyed making pressed-flower greeting cards for her many friends, old and new.

She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Korsower, and husband Michael of Sugar Loaf, N.Y.; her son, David Doughty of Utica, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Zoe N. Dolce of Sugar Loaf; and her sister, Betty Ebetino of Venice, Fla. She was predeceased by her husband, Don.

Janet will be missed by her family and friends for her cheerful, upbeat personality and her kind, sweet nature.

