Riverhead resident Gerard A. Brockhoff died Jan. 6, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 77.

Mr. Brockhoff was born June 11, 1943, in Queens to Vincent and Mary (Higgins) Brockhoff. He worked as a machinist for Long Island Rail Road’s Hillside Facility in Hollis.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (née Thone); his son, Christopher (Tracy); his daughter, Patricia (Stephen) Hobin; five grandchildren; and one brother.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

