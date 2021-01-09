Southampton Blotter: Driver charged with DWI after crash in Riverside

Southampton Town police arrested a 44-year-old Hampton Bays man for DWI following a motor vehicle crash in Riverside Friday.

According to police, Wilson Uyaguari Carchipulla, was involved in a crash on Cross River Drive around 8:15 p.m. and admitted having a drink to a state trooper at the scene.

After administering a field sobriety test, officers charged him with driving while intoxicated, reports said.

• A woman called police Saturday night to report that while she was at work, an unknown person broke the front passenger window on her vehicle and stole a yellow bag and wallet.

The incident, which occurred at Torito Chapin Deli in Flanders, was reported to police shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The woman later contacted police to report that a regular customer returned her purse, which he said was found nearby on Glider Avenue.

• Twan Russell, 42, of Flanders was cited by police Sunday for driving with multiple license suspensions.

Police said he was stopped for a traffic infraction on Pine Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when an officer discovered Mr. Russell had 19 suspensions. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.