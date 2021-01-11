Riverhead resident Teresa Lul died Jan. 10, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 83.

Ms. Lul was born Oct. 1, 1937, in Poland. She worked in housekeeping at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, where she sang in the choir. Family said she enjoyed cooking and was known for helping family members when they arrived here from Poland.

She is survived by her husband, Antoni; her sons, Andrew, Thomas and Jerry, all of Riverhead; her brother Daniel Gutowski; her sisters Marisa Godlewska and Regina Koziol; and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 16, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at noon at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will take place at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.