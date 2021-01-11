Shirley J. Elliston died Jan. 10, 2021, at her Riverhead home. She was 74.

Born Dec. 31, 1946, in Southampton, she was the daughter of Donald and Mildred (Smith) Oliver.

Ms. Elliston worked as an accountant at Seafield Center in Westhampton. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 2476 in Riverhead, the Riverhead Elks Lodge, Order of the Eastern Star and the Riverhead Republican committee. She enjoyed crafts, embroidery and crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren, according to family.

Her husband, James, predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by her children, Tammy Robinkoff of Riverhead, Craig Camerer of Connecticut, Wade Camerer of Florida and Jerry Elliston of Colorado; her siblings, Donald Oliver Sr., Suzanne Lynch, Fred Oliver, Harry Oliver, Steven Oliver, Richard Oliver, Daniel Oliver and Tracy Moore; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.