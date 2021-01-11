Former Riverhead resident Agnes E. Parrish died Jan. 6, 2021, at her Bellport home. She was 90.

She was born July 26, 1930, in Port Jefferson. She was employed as a domestic worker in the Hamptons.

Predeceased by her husband, Jeffrey, in 2016, Ms. Parrish is survived by her children, Virginia Peele of North Carolina, Jeff Parrish Jr. of North Carolina, Marcella Monroe of Mastic, Ruth Parrish of Riverhead, Irene Barkley of Bellport and Rodney Parrish of North Carolina; her sister, Virginia Brown; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Riverhead Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.