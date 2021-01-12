COVID-19 central to governor’s ‘State of the State,’ Palumbo sworn in to Senate seat

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo delivers his 2021 State of the State Address in the War Room at the state Capitol (Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo))

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 12.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Economic impact of COVID-19 dominates Cuomo’s 2021 ‘State of the State’

Town Board to extend outdoor dining permits by six months

Farm Credit East donates more than $11,000 to local groups

Expanded group of New Yorkers now eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Sworn into state Senate, Palumbo pushes ‘reset New York’ agenda to aid economic relief

NORTHFORKER

Get this NYC restaurant’s ‘effortless’ meal delivery kit in Orient

North Fork Dream Home: Modern farmhouse to-be on three green acres

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.