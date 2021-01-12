COVID-19 central to governor’s ‘State of the State,’ Palumbo sworn in to Senate seat
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 12.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Economic impact of COVID-19 dominates Cuomo’s 2021 ‘State of the State’
Town Board to extend outdoor dining permits by six months
Farm Credit East donates more than $11,000 to local groups
Expanded group of New Yorkers now eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine
Sworn into state Senate, Palumbo pushes ‘reset New York’ agenda to aid economic relief
NORTHFORKER
Get this NYC restaurant’s ‘effortless’ meal delivery kit in Orient
North Fork Dream Home: Modern farmhouse to-be on three green acres
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.