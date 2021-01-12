Allan C. Dickerson

Allan passed peacefully into the Lord’s hands on Jan. 5, 2020.

Born to George and Lizbeth Dickerson in Southold, N.Y., he lived and was schooled there in his early years. His family moved to Mattituck, where he finished out his schooling, excelling academically and athletically. It was there that he met the love of his life, Charlotte. After Allan enlisted and served in the Army during the Korean War, they were married in June of 1955 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Allan presided over the Roy Reeve Insurance Agency from 1974 to 1994. He also served on the board of directors for Southold Savings Bank and North Fork Bank until it was bought out by Capital One. A 63-year member of Mattituck Fire Department, he served as a firefighter, chief, EMT, AEMT and fire district treasurer.

He was a proud, active parishioner and trustee to his beloved Sacred Heart Parish and Our Lady of Good Counsel Church as well as a founding member of Sacred Heart School; a longtime member and former president of North Fork Country Club; and a member of the Knights of Columbus Marian Council, American Legion, North Fork Preserve and Marratooka Club.

After their wedding, Allan and Charlotte lived life to the fullest, participating in Broadway musical productions at Mattituck High School with their friends; family camping trips all over the Northeast; hunting and fishing with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; three sons, Bruce (Katie), Jim (Carol), Tom (Cathie), and a daughter, Patti Homan (Ken); his grandchildren, Nicholas, Julianne, Kyle, Betsy, Kelsey, Brianne, Cody, Jennifer, Rachel, Callie, Graham, Jackie and Joe; and he was great-grandfather to six. He was a dear friend and “Uncle Tuffy” to many more. He was predeceased by his four siblings, Hank, Rod, Phil and Edith Charkow.

Keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind, the family chose to remember Tuffy’s life privately. Msgr. Joe Staudt conducted a prayer service with the family this past weekend at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home. The family is planning to hold a public service and celebration of life this spring or summer, when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart Parish in support of maintenance issues at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, P.O. Box 926, Cut­ch­ogue, NY 11935 or American Legion Boys’ State Department of New York in memory of Allan Dickerson, c/o Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 American Legion, P.O. Box 591, Southold, NY 11971 would be greatly appreciated.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the outpouring of love and kindness from friends and the community during this difficult time.

