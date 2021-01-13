Zeldin continues support for President Trump, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded

Protesters outside Lee Zeldin’s Patchogue office on Monday called on the congressman to resign. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 13.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Zeldin continues support for Trump as House plans to vote for impeachment; Congressman says ‘not a chance’ he’ll resign after protests

In sudden policy change, New Yorkers over age 65 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

NORTHFORKER

Learn to healthy meal prep with That’s What She Fed

10 Things to Do Across the North Fork in January

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.