Police: Riverhead man arrested after slashing tires on 10 vehicles

A Riverhead man was arrested Tuesday for slashing tires on 10 vehicles parked in the area of West Second Street, town police said.

Willie Hopkins, 42, was charged after police received a call at around 5:30 p.m. of a man acting suspiciously around parked vehicles.

Witness accounts led officers to Mr. Hopkins, who they would learn had damaged the tires on the 10 vehicles parked in the area.

He was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. He was released on an appearance ticket and issued a future court date.

Police said additional charges related to the incident may be forthcoming.