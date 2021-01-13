John C. Conway of Riverhead died Jan. 8, 2021. He was 56.

He was born Nov. 18, 1964, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to William and Patricia (Nash) Conway.

He graduated from Westhampton Beach High School and served in the U.S. Marines from 1982 to 1984.

Mr. Conway worked in construction as a framer. Family said he was an artist who enjoyed drawing and painting and was a friend to everyone.

Mr. Conway is survived by his daughter, Britiane Johnson (Kevin) of Riverhead; his mother, Patricia, of South Carolina; his siblings, Steven, of Spring Valley, N.Y., Michelle Wright of South Carolina, Kyle and Lincoln, of Middletown, N.Y., Bryan and London Linton of Brooklyn, Jacquel Ward of New Jersey, Crystal and Joy Ward of Brooklyn and André Conway of Brooklyn; and two grandchildren, Kevin Johnson Jr. and Kamya J. Johnson.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.