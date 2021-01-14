Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 14, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Nov. 21-27, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• WHB Properties Inc to Pobiner, Shawn, 5284 Sound Ave (600-21-1-7.2), (R), $400,000

• Maida, K & S, to Fogarty Sr, James & Georgeanna, 7 N Apollo Dr (600-46-2-23), (R), $465,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Tuthill, W & J, to Ysaac, Monica, 1009 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-35), (R), $429,000

• Live Oak Ranch Trust to Trocchia, Carol, 3007 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-151), (R), $525,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Sultanov, A, to Matukonis, Rimgaudas, 356 Oakleigh Ave, Unit 6 (600-40.1-1-6), (R), $35,000

• Anderson, B & D, to Callejo, Timothy, 66 Kay Rd (600-115.1-1-63), (R), $315,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Eichacker, P & N, to Gozzi, Daniel, 3075 W Creek Ave (1000-110-5-8), (R), $736,100

• Mercado, E, to Schnaps, Ori, 725 Holden Ave (1000-110-5-50), (R), $850,000

• Bogut, J & F, to Patil, Reshma, 8579 New Suffolk Ave (1000-116-1-1.1), (R), $855,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Scott III, J, to Bracken, Joshua, 760 Old Orchard Ln (1000-31-6-22), (R), $450,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Tamoney Jr, T & L, to Walls, Garrett, 1559 Cedar Ridge & Clay Pt (1000-3-5-2.3), (R), $3,200,000

• Walker, ADL, & Hotchkiss to McMillen 2012 Trust, Margaret, 367 Pyle Rd (1000-6-6-13), (R), $569,500

FLANDERS (11901)

• Anthony-Smith, A, to Vasquez Menjivar, Nolvy, 30 Deck St (900-142-1-14.1), (R), $430,000

• Roach, Jr, C, by Executor to PS1946 Properties LLC, 69 Cypress Ave (900-142-3-19), (R), $166,250

GREENPORT (11944)

• Fasbach, R & L, to North Shore 85 Realty, 2905 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-4), (R), $1,450,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• McLaughlin, E & S, to Noll, Brian, 450 Maple Ave (1000-107-3-4.1), (R), $590,000

• Panter, G, & Livingston to Beckmann, Frederick, 270 Illinois Ave (1000-113-11-18.1), (R), $568,000

• Papish, E, by Executors to Levy, Dylan, 1745 Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-5-2), (R), $690,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Perfetto & Minichiello to Adams, Christopher, 35 Smugglers Path (600-8-2-10.8), (R), $680,000

• Schwarz, L, to Bertonello, Peter, 104 Winged Foot Way (600-82.3-1-4), (R), $352,500

• Bazell Family Trust to Palmer Trust, Thomas, 62 Stoneleigh Dr (600-82.4-1-29), (R), $486,000

• County of Suffolk to FFR 2019 LLC, 713 Harrison Ave (600-102-3-30), (R), $140,560

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Drake, R, to Haggerty, Dennis, 15 East Thomas St (700-7-5-1.2), (R), $775,000

• Bennett, C, to Nashipai Farm LLC, 2 Bonnie Ln (700-8-2-1.7), (R), $1,999,000

• Langbein, C, & Bashein, B, to Kilcer, Nathaniel, 12 Behringer Ln (700-14-1-56), (R), $865,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kratochvil, L, to DePalma, Richard, 940 Ruch Ln (1000-52-2-32.4), (R), $997,500

• Kratochvil, L, to DePalma, Richard, 975 Ruch Ln (1000-52-3-9), (V), $170,000

• Wszolek, E. to TSC Holdings LLC, 3400 Youngs Ave (1000-55-5-5), (R), $500,000

• Welz, J to Rock the Gasper Equities, 1650 Horton Ln (1000-63-1-14), (R), $325,000

• 1605 OSYL LLC to Simon, Robert, 1605 Old Shipyard Ln (1000-64-5-30), (R), $875,000

• Zebroski Jr, W, to GL200 LLC, 200 Gardiners Ln (1000-70-8-13), (R), $291,160

• Berry, W, to Dimon, Kristopher, 215 South St (1000-70-10-5.2), (R), $730,000

• Chapman, P & A, to Polistena, Jonathan, 155 Summer Ln (1000-78-9-10), (R), $400,000

• Pierson, R, by Executor to Kelly, James, 5245 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-3-20), (R), $750,000

• Edson, L to Salice, Charles, 9326 Main Bayview Rd (1000-87-5-25), (R), $1,400,000

• Foley, M & N Trust to Harris, Debra, 555 Meadow Ct, Unit 10 (1000-87.1-1-10), (C), $848,250

• Klodnicki, E & J, to Buonocore, George, 165 Gin Ln (1000-88-4-2), (R), $725,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Czenszak, R, to Donovan, Christina, 26 Breezy Point Rd (600-33-6-30), (R), $314,900

• Allmer, R & L, to Unterstein, Robert, 72 Cambridge Ct (600-35-4-10), (R), $629,000

• Leiderman, L, to Villatoro, Darwin, 102 18th St (600-53-1-24), (R), $342,500

• Codzella, J & V, to Sumner, Lisa, 5 Benjamin St (600-74-1-41.1), (R), $485,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)