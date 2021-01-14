Riverhead resident Barbara S. Zybowski died Jan. 13, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 96.

Born June 9, 1924, in New Jersey, she was the daughter of Charles and Barbara (Kopicy) Marek.

She worked as a riveter for Republic Aviation in Farmingdale.

Her husband, Adam, died in 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara A. Zybowski.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.