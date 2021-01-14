Gary Lee Stoner, a 60-year resident of Riverhead, died Dec. 20, 2020, at the his home. He was 77.

Mr. Stoner was born Jan. 10, 1943, to Alfred and Deloris (Braght) Stoner. He graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester, Pa., and served with the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965.

He worked for the Brookhaven National Laboratory highway department in Upton. Mr. Stoner belonged to the Riverhead Fire Department fire patrol and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Joan (née Walters); his daughter, Bonnie Becker (Peter); his sons, David and Gary James (Kelly); his brother, Brian (Michelle); his sister, Janey Forry; and grandchildren, Ryan, Drew, Kylie, Christian, Charis and Brooke. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers-in-law, James, Richard and Glen.

A private service took place Jan. 5 at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

