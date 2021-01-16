Blotters: Driver charged with DWI after crash in Flanders

Southampton Town police arrested an Ozone Park man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle accident in Flanders early Sunday.

Officers responded to Quogue Riverhead Road just before 6 a.m. on a report of a motor vehicle accident and found the driver, Bobby Bagga, 25, to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, according to police, who did not release additional information about the crash.

• A woman reported that an unknown person gained access to her social media accounts and began requesting money from relatives, claiming there was an emergency.

Two friends sent the hacker $400 and later reported that their bank accounts were compromised, officials said.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which was reported to officials last Wednesday.

• Police were called to a group home on Bay Avenue in Flanders last Wednesday after receiving a report that an unknown person entered the home and stole money out of two rooms.

The incident was reported to police around 8:30 p.m. and no arrests have been made.

• Riverhead Town police reported two similar cases in which a suspect tried to apply for unemployment under someone else’s name:

A Wading River man told police that someone used his personal information to register for unemployment through the state Department of Labor website Saturday morning, according to police.

A Calverton man told police last Tuesday that an unknown man used his personal information in an attempt to open an account through the state DOL website, according to police.

• About $1,704 worth of clothing was reported stolen from the Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets Saturday afternoon.

• An iPhone 11 was reported stolen from an unlocked car on Railroad Avenue last Wednesday.

• An unknown white man stole four hats from One Stop Smoke Shop on Route 58 last Thursday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.