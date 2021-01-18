Longtime Southold resident Anne “Nancy” Putnam Pettit, formerly of Huntington, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was 92 1/2 years old.

She was born July 8, 1928, in Chatham, N.J., to Florence (Benfield) and Edwin Putnam. One of four children, she would go on to graduate from Chatham High School.

In 1950, Nancy married the love of her life, Robert Halsey Pettit, in Chatham and together they had four children.

She was a stay-at-home mother and loved spending time with her family. She volunteered at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home and Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was a member of the North Fork Chorale and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, where she was a part of the Altar Guild.

In recent years, Nancy was lovingly cared for by her grandson Nicholas Schoch, with the assistance of caretaker Jocelyn Quarty.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2015 and siblings Edwin Putnam Jr., Florence Putnam and Elizabeth Putnam Von Seggern. She is survived by her children, Robert Halsey Pettit Jr., Cynthia Pettit Schoch Van Voris, James Corwin Pettit and David Howell Pettit; grandchildren Daniel, Alexander and Amelia Pettit, Nicholas and Edward Schoch, Steven, Gregory and Michael Pettit, and Annie, Conor and Trevor Pettit; and nephew Dwight M. Pettit III and his wife, Jeanne, of Florida.

A private family service will be held at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, with the Rev. Roger Joslin officiating. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

