Riverhead resident LaKeisha E. Brown died Jan. 15, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 39.

Ms. Brown was born May 3, 1981, in Southampton to Ralph and Robin (Robinson) Brown. She was a child care worker at Dory’s Day Care in Flanders.

She is survived by her daughter, Kayla; her parents; her sister, Brenda Brown; and her grandparents Eugene and Mary Robinson, all of Riverhead.

A memorial service and celebration of Ms. Brown’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Riverhead Cemetery.