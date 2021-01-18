Former Riverhead resident Rosemarie Harris passed away after a long illness on Jan. 10, 2021, in St. Augustine, Fla., where she lived. She was 85.

Born June 24, 1935, in Southampton, she was the daughter of Pauline (Danowski) and Frank Harris.

Rosemarie worked in contract administration for military electronics.

She is survived by her nieces, Terry, Ruthie and Cindy; nephew Marty; sister-in-law Ruth; and Capt. Dick, her partner of 35 years.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will follow at 11:30 at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.

