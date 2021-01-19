Governor concerned about Long Island hospitalizations, church honors groups on MLK Day
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 19.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Governor says Long Island vaccinating health care workers at slower rate as hospitalizations climb
First Baptist Church of Riverhead celebrates MLK by honoring local groups
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New student exhibit compares life in Southold in 1920 to today
NORTHFORKER
How to get the most from a North Fork wine tasting, according to the host of Wine for Normal People
North Fork Dream Home: Secluded Mattituck chalet-style estate with an indoor heated pool
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.