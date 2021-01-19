Longtime Southold resident Nestor Michael Palahnuk died at home on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. He was 85 years old.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 15, 1935, to Anne (Tresh) and Nestor Palahnuk. He was raised in Elmont, N.Y., and graduated from Sewanhaka High School. He loved playing sports and attended Dayton College on a basketball scholarship.

On May 18, 1957, Nestor married the love of his life, Nancy Louise Liebl, in Garden City, N.Y., and together they had two children.

He owned and operated his own steel brokerage firm for over 22 years. He enjoyed gardening and cooking. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a “kindhearted man.”

Predeceased by his wife, Nancy, in 2018, Nestor is survived by his children, Laurie Ann Palahnuk of Mattituck, N.Y., and Michael Nestor Palahnuk of Lenhartsville, Pa.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, with Pastor Garrett Johnson officiating.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.