Carla Florence Dietrichson, 94, of Hauppauge and Greenport passed away Jan. 12, 202, from COVID-19.

Born in Bellaire, Queens, she was the daughter of Helene and Carl Sandhop. She attended Andrew Jackson High School and then Barnard College and Scudder Business Academy.

She married Robert, a Marine Corps fighter pilot, after his separation from active service in 1946. Together they purchased a home in the developing Levittown, where their two children, Neil and Laura, were born. In 1960, they moved to California due to a corporate transfer. Two years later, they moved back to New York and purchased a home in Hauppauge.

Carla worked for Grumman as an executive secretary for the head of Grumman’s guided missile program and then went on to become the office manager of her father’s manufacturing company and a nursing assistant/office manager for a prominent Levittown doctor. Each of these positions ended because of Robert’s work or military obligations. Later on, she worked for the Suffolk County Department of Social Services, where she stayed until her retirement.

Carla was a kind and loving person, always with a smile for everyone. She was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed playing golf, boating, traveling, needlepoint, knitting, crocheting and crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved her family and was happiest spending time with them. Her last year was spent at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

Carla is survived by her husband, Robert; her two children, Laura Helf and her husband, John, and Neil Dietrichson and his wife, Dale; grandchildren Brandon Kelly (Andrea), John Helf Jr. (Nicole), Robert Helf (Sara), Christina, Joshua, Jacob, James and Jesse; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Audrey Muller.

The family received visitors Jan. 18 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where a service also took place. Private family burial took place Jan. 19 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation or American Heart Association.

This is a paid notice.