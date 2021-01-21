Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 21, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Nov. 28-Dec.4, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• D’Aprile, T & D, to Suzy Q Farm LLC, 192 Phillips Ln (600-45-2-3.3), (V), $215,000

• D’Aprile, T, to Dogwood Hollow Farm LLC, 200 Phillips Ln (600-45-2-3.4), (V), $215,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Mirabito, B & J, to Sinisgalli Family Trust, 15 Golden Spruce Dr (600-81.1-1-8), (R), $538,000

• Ozyilmaz, M, to Wulforst, Peter, 144 South Path (600-97-2-1.7), (R), $659,000

• Calverton Manor LLC to Rozenbaum, Serge, p/o 3534 Middle Country Rd (600-99-2-19.2), (V), $550,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Goldman, S & McKeand, D, to Kensington Real Estate Holdings LLC, 2650 Nassau Point Rd (1000-104-12-15), (R), $1,525,000

• Tuthill III, R & S, to Cross, Constance, 1045 Wagon Wheel Ln (1000-108-3-12.7), (R), $630,000

• Paulick, W & K, to Baranowski Trust, Lyn, 2700 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.13), (R), $1,125,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Johnson, J & J, to Logiudice, Rita, 2460 Shipyard Ln, #6D (1000-38.2-2-14), (R), $975,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Stern Avenue Inc to 15 Stern Ave LLC, 15 Stern Ave (900-142-1-16.3), (V), $75,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Menglide, A & M, to Martilotta, Evan, 340 North Dr (1000-106-6-30), (R), $450,000

• O’Conor Schutte, B, to Schoenberg, Jason, 855 Cardinal Dr (1000-115-6-14), (R), $875,000

• Sokol, W & West, J, to Cosse, Skaaren, 4250 Sound Ave (1000-121-3-5.2), (R), $760,000

• Wierzel, E & R, to Califano, Jacqueline, 11425 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-144-3-20), (R), $842,500

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• 3120 Grathwol Road to 3120 Grathwohl LLC, 3120 Grathwohl Rd (1000-110-8-7), (R), $997,500

• BV Properties Trust to Deosthali, Aniket, 925 First St (1000-117-8-16), (R), $1,525,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 48 Hill LLC to 223 Long Neck Partners LLC, 48 Hill Dr (600-16-1-1), (R), $140,000

• Coyle, W & A, to Fertal, George, 487 Hartmann’s Farm Rd (600-18-3-5), (R), $622,000

• Paccione Jr, A & C, to Ellis, William, 3402 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-4-214), (R), $425,000

• Osborne Acres LLC to Piccione, Thomas, 4 Honey Ln (600-81-2-2.2), (R), $490,000

• K.D.C. Realty Corp to Salguero, Saul, 1090 W Main St (600-125-2-13), (R), $295,000

• Ferran, C, to Hoffman, Eric, 214 Newton Ave (600-127-3-33), (R), $533,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Meadow Place LLC to Schneider, Donald, 42 New York Ave (700-6-3-19.1), (R), $790,000

• Ledzian, M & Daley, K, to Matthiessen, Alexander, 23 Tuthill Dr (700-11-1-15.2), (R), $1,355,000

• Hecker, E & Allen, Z, to Nieves, Cesar, 2 Rebel Rd (700-17-2-42), (R), $985,000

• Anderson, W, to Shelter Island Holdings, 23 Fred’s Ln (700-18-2-47), (R), $4,350,000

• Hewitt, W & E, to Malinow, Martin, 22 E Brander Pkwy (700-25-1-54), (R), $1,200,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Manning, M, to Rivera, Gilbert, 700 Terry Ln (1000-65-1-12), (R), $850,000

• Oliva, C, to Soderstrom, Lance, 985 Oak Ave (1000-77-1-11), (R), $610,000

• Di Bari, J & M, to Jakob, Howard, 2000 Glenn Rd (1000-78-2-37), (R), $1,495,000

• Calabrese, G, to Itenberg, Isaac, 9325 Main Bayview Rd (1000-88-3-20), (R), $835,000

• Zias, E & C, to Narula, Satwant, 1195 Waters Edge Way (1000-88-5-66), (R), $1,675,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• McMullan, K, to Kirchner, Jeffrey, 26 Creek Rd (600-29-1-5), (R), $675,000

• Hart, W, to Miller, Kathleen, 25 Cliff Rd W (600-32-1-41.3), (R), $400,000

• O’Mara, A, to Wolff, Robert, 46 Shady Ln (600-33-5-49.1), (R), $358,000

• German, K & P, to Mercado, Heriberto, 54 North Woods Dr (600-36-2-1.12), (R), $554,000

• Two Elm LLC to Santiago, Basil, 121 Fire Ln (600-37-2-8.3), (R), $440,000

• Baumeister, B, to Fitzgerald, Thomas, 87 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-24), (R), $560,000

• LaShier, M, to Serota, Jarrett, 126 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-37), (R), $475,000

• Mulcahy, P & P, to Wesnofske, Jason, 12 Joan Ct (600-96-1-9.18), (R), $640,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)