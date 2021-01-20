Giuseppe Moretti of Riverhead, formerly of Queens, died Jan. 17, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 84.

He was born Aug. 9, 1936, to Elena (Baisi) and Lorenzo Moretti in the Bronx.

Mr. Moretti, who owned Pop’s Bar in the Bronx, graduated from high school and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He coached Bayside Little League and Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament baseball in Queens. He moved to Riverhead in the mid-2000s.

Mr. Moretti is survived by his wife, Gloria (Mulligan); his children, Jennifer Sullivan, Kristen Cohan and Joseph Moretti; and five grandchildren, Brian, Daniel, Elena, Adelyn and Connor.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will follow Friday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



