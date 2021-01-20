Riverhead man arrested for robbing Shirley jewelry store

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A 22-year-old Riverhead man was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Shirley jewelry store Tuesday, according to Suffolk County police.

Police said Joshua Wilson entered a Kay Jewelers on Montauk Highway around 4:40 p.m. and unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to a display case by striking it with a concrete brick.

Mr. Wilson then demanded a key to the case from an employee, stole jewelry and then fled on foot, officials said.

He was located approximately a half mile away from the store by a Seventh Precinct officer and arrested for third-degree robbery and third-degree criminal mischief, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.