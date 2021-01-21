Race to vaccine continues as distribution struggles persist, Riverhead man charged in robbery

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 21.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Race to vaccine continues as struggles persist for many with demand far outweighing supply

Two suspects charged with murder plead not guilty at arraignment in county court

Riverhead man arrested for robbing Shirley jewelry store

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Hall Notes: Traffic study of Love Lane area completed

John Nickles, Southold realtor and political leader, remembered for contributions to community

NORTHFORKER

How to get North Fork produce in the dead of winter

Podcast: What are you doing to help support the local restaurant industry?

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.